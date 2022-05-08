Policeman stabbed in Jerusalem, attacker shot, wounded: Police, medics

An Israeli police officer was stabbed Sunday outside Jerusalem's Old City, with the attacker shot and “neutralized”, police and medics said.

Police said a “suspect armed with a knife stabbed an officer” outside the Damascus Gate entrance to the city, a traditional flashpoint.

The officer was taken to hospital in moderate condition, police said, with medics saying the attacker was not dead.

Earlier,

Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian who tried to enter Israel through the Jewish state's barrier in the northern West Bank on Sunday, the army said, as a hospital reported his death.

Soldiers “identified a (person) trying to cross the security barrier... near Tul Karem,” a statement from the military said. “The force shot at him in accordance with procedures. The suspect was taken for medical care.”

A spokesman for the Sheba hospital in central Israel told AFP the Palestinian had died of his wounds, with the Palestinian health ministry identifying the deceased as Mahmud Eram.

