Iran says EU nuclear negotiator to visit this week

The European Union’s coordinator for talks between Iran and world powers over restoring a 2015 nuclear deal will visit Tehran this week, Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday.

“The agenda for talks (with Enrique Mora) in Tehran is nearly finalised,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

“He will meet with Ali Bagheri, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator.”

