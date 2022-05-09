.
Iran says EU nuclear negotiator to visit this week

An unidentified International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspector disconnects the connections between the twin cascades for 20 percent uranium production at nuclear research centre of Natanz, some 300 kilometres south of Tehran on January, 20, 2014 as Iran halted production of 20 percent enriched uranium, marking the coming into force of an interim deal with world powers on its disputed nuclear programme. AFP PHOTO/IRNA/KAZEM GHANE / AFP / IRNA / KAZEM GHANE
File photo of an unidentified International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the nuclear research centre of Natanz, some 300 kilometres south of Tehran on January, 20, 2014. (AFP)

AFP

The European Union’s coordinator for talks between Iran and world powers over restoring a 2015 nuclear deal will visit Tehran this week, Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday.

“The agenda for talks (with Enrique Mora) in Tehran is nearly finalised,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

“He will meet with Ali Bagheri, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator.”

