Qatar’s Emir to visit Iran, Iranian foreign ministry confirms

Qatar’s Emir will visit Iran soon, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday during a news conference.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The visit of the Emir of Qatar to Tehran is on the agenda and includes bilateral, regional, and international issues. After this trip, Iran’s President will travel to a Gulf country,” Khatibzadeh said.
Citing a source, Reuters reported on Sunday that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will visit Iran before travelling to Germany, Britain, and other European states to discuss efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe.
The source added the Emir’s trip aimed at bringing parties to the Iran nuclear pact to a “new middle ground.” This follows an impasse in indirect Iran-US talks over Tehran’s insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, its elite security force, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list.
Qatar’s Emir last visited Iran in January 2020 to reduce tensions between Tehran and Washington following the killing of top Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States whilst on a visit to Iraq.
Iranian state media also reported the Emir’s trip was meant to follow up on several bilateral memoranda of understanding signed during Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Doha in February.
Read more:
Iran says EU nuclear talks envoy to visit as bloc seeks to save deal
Frustration growing among US diplomats at the State Department
Saudi Arabia and Iran should ‘coexist’, Israel is a ‘potential ally’: Crown Prince
-
Iran says EU nuclear talks envoy to visit as bloc seeks to save dealThe European Union’s Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora is to visit Tehran on Tuesday, the semi-official agency Nour News reported on ... Middle East
-
Frustration growing among US diplomats at the State DepartmentWhile the US has successfully led a united Western front in pushing back against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Washington has not been as effective in its policies on Iran, China and the Horn of Africa. World News
-
Saudi Arabia and Iran should ‘coexist’, Israel is a ‘potential ally’: Crown PrinceSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Kingdom and Iran are neighbors that cannot get rid of each other, adding that the solution is ... Gulf