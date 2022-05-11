White House slams killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, calls it 'affront to media freedom'

The White House on Wednesday slammed the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, calling the crime an “affront to media freedom everywhere.”

Meanwhile, the State Department said Israel could carry out a “thorough” investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing.

Abu Akleh, 51, was shot and killed earlier as she was covering an Israeli military raid on a Palestinian camp in the occupied West Bank.

Asked if the US would carry out their own investigation into the US citizen’s death, State Department Spokesman Ned Price suggested no. Price said Israel was able to “conduct a thorough, comprehensive investigation” into the killing of Abu Akleh.

Watch: A wounded Al Jazeera reporter whose colleague was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank claims Israeli forces "shot us for no reason."https://t.co/LzWr1mBNcY pic.twitter.com/nCgB5RwAGX — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 11, 2022

Her outlet, Al Jazeera, said Israel deliberately targeted and killed Abu Akleh. Israeli officials accused Palestinian gunmen of being behind the killing but later backtracked and said they were investigating where the gunfire came from.

“Shireen was a reporting legend, followed closely by those who care about the region and is mourned by all who knew her,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a series of tweets.

We will continue to promote media freedom and protect journalists’ ability to do their jobs without fear of violence, threats to their lives or safety, or unjust detention. Her death is a tragic loss and an affront to media freedom everywhere. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 11, 2022

“We are heartbroken to learn of the killing of Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, and injuries to producer Ali Samoudi, today in the West Bank,” Psaki said.

Psaki also said the US demanded an immediate and thorough investigation and full accountability.

World Press Freedom Day was held last week amid a noticeable increase in crackdown on free speech worldwide.

“It is heart-wrenching to see the killing of a journalist one week later,” Psaki said. “[Abu Akleh’s] death is a tragic loss and an affront to media freedom everywhere.”

