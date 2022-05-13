.
Violence erupts as Shireen Abu Akleh’s coffin emerges from Jerusalem hospital

The body of slain veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh arrives at a hospital in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, on May 12, 2022. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

AFP, Jerusalem

Violence erupted at a Jerusalem hospital Friday as the coffin containing the body of a slain journalist emerged ahead of burial, with Israeli police seeking to disperse Palestinian mourners, according to AFP reporters and TV images.

Images aired on Palestine TV showed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh’s coffin nearly falling to the ground as police grabbed flags from the crowd around the procession.

An AFP reporter separately saw Israeli forces enter the grounds of St Joseph’s hospital in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. There was no immediate comment from Israeli police on the incident.

Interim Israel army probe says unclear who shot Al Jazeera journalist

Palestinian wounded by Israeli fire in Jenin military operation

Killing of Palestinian-American reporter Abu Akleh sparks global condemnation, furor

