Violence erupts as Shireen Abu Akleh’s coffin emerges from Jerusalem hospital
Violence erupted at a Jerusalem hospital Friday as the coffin containing the body of a slain journalist emerged ahead of burial, with Israeli police seeking to disperse Palestinian mourners, according to AFP reporters and TV images.
Images aired on Palestine TV showed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh’s coffin nearly falling to the ground as police grabbed flags from the crowd around the procession.
An AFP reporter separately saw Israeli forces enter the grounds of St Joseph’s hospital in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. There was no immediate comment from Israeli police on the incident.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Interim Israel army probe says unclear who shot Al Jazeera journalist
Palestinian wounded by Israeli fire in Jenin military operation
Killing of Palestinian-American reporter Abu Akleh sparks global condemnation, furor