.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

ISIS claims responsibility for attack that killed five Egyptian soldiers in Sinai

  • Font
Relatives react during the funeral of Egyptian officer Soleman Ali Soleman, who was killed in an armed attack claimed by Islamic State on Saturday in Egypt's Sinai peninsula, at his home village Jazirat al-Ahrar, in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, May 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Relatives react during the funeral of Egyptian officer Soleman Ali Soleman, who was killed in an armed attack claimed by ISIS on Saturday in Egypt's Sinai peninsula, at his home village Jazirat al-Ahrar, in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, May 9, 2022. (Reuters)

ISIS claims responsibility for attack that killed five Egyptian soldiers in Sinai

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

ISIS on Saturday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that killed five Egyptian soldiers in the country’s Sinai peninsula on Wednesday, the group said on its Telegram channel.

Four others were injured when armed men opened fire early on May 11 at a security post on the coast of northeastern Sinai a few kilometers away from the border with the Gaza Strip, two security sources said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The deaths followed a May 7 ambush at a checkpoint in Sinai that killed 11 Egyptian soldiers which was also claimed by ISIS, one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.

Egypt has expanded security control overpopulated coastal areas of northern Sinai since a major counter-insurgency operation was launched in 2018, but sporadic attacks by extremists linked to ISIS have continued.

Read more:

Five soldiers, seven extremists killed in an attack on army in Egypt’s Sinai

Egypt, US eye counter-terrorism ties in wake of deadly Sinai attack

Egypt arrests 13 teenage boys for harassing women tourists at Cairo’s Giza Pyramids

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More