ISIS claims responsibility for attack that killed five Egyptian soldiers in Sinai

ISIS on Saturday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that killed five Egyptian soldiers in the country’s Sinai peninsula on Wednesday, the group said on its Telegram channel.

Four others were injured when armed men opened fire early on May 11 at a security post on the coast of northeastern Sinai a few kilometers away from the border with the Gaza Strip, two security sources said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The deaths followed a May 7 ambush at a checkpoint in Sinai that killed 11 Egyptian soldiers which was also claimed by ISIS, one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.

Egypt has expanded security control overpopulated coastal areas of northern Sinai since a major counter-insurgency operation was launched in 2018, but sporadic attacks by extremists linked to ISIS have continued.

Read more:

Five soldiers, seven extremists killed in an attack on army in Egypt’s Sinai

Egypt, US eye counter-terrorism ties in wake of deadly Sinai attack

Egypt arrests 13 teenage boys for harassing women tourists at Cairo’s Giza Pyramids