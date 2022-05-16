.
Hezbollah and allies likely to lose parliamentary majority: Sources

FILE PHOTO: Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo
Hezbollah members hold flags in southern Lebanon on May 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Hezbollah and allies likely to lose parliamentary majority: Sources

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies are likely to lose their majority in the Lebanese parliament after Sunday’s election, three sources allied to the group said, in a major blow to the heavily armed faction that reflects anger with ruling parties.

Analysts said this could lead to political deadlock and conflict as deeply divided factions hash out powersharing deals over top state positions, risking further delays to reforms that are needed to address the economic crisis and unlock donor aid.

Opponents of Shia Muslim Hezbollah including the Lebanese Forces (LF), a Christian group, made significant gains, as have reform-minded newcomers in the election, the first since Lebanon’s devastating economic meltdown and a huge port explosion that rocked Beirut.

While results from Sunday’s election have yet to be finalized, the senior sources said it was improbable Hezbollah and its allies would secure more than 64 of parliament’s 128 seats, citing preliminary results.

Hezbollah and its allies won a majority of 71 when Lebanon last voted in 2018.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of Hezbollah and its allies.

An LF spokesperson said Hezbollah and its allies had lost their parliamentary majority but that no one grouping now appeared to have a majority.

The result leaves parliament fractured into several camps and more sharply polarized between Hezbollah’s allies and opponents, who are not currently united into a single bloc.

