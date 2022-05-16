Hezbollah and allies likely to lose parliamentary majority: Sources
Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies are likely to lose their majority in the Lebanese parliament after Sunday’s election, three sources allied to the group said, in a major blow to the heavily armed faction that reflects anger with ruling parties.
Analysts said this could lead to political deadlock and conflict as deeply divided factions hash out powersharing deals over top state positions, risking further delays to reforms that are needed to address the economic crisis and unlock donor aid.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Opponents of Shia Muslim Hezbollah including the Lebanese Forces (LF), a Christian group, made significant gains, as have reform-minded newcomers in the election, the first since Lebanon’s devastating economic meltdown and a huge port explosion that rocked Beirut.
While results from Sunday’s election have yet to be finalized, the senior sources said it was improbable Hezbollah and its allies would secure more than 64 of parliament’s 128 seats, citing preliminary results.
Hezbollah and its allies won a majority of 71 when Lebanon last voted in 2018.
The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of Hezbollah and its allies.
An LF spokesperson said Hezbollah and its allies had lost their parliamentary majority but that no one grouping now appeared to have a majority.
The result leaves parliament fractured into several camps and more sharply polarized between Hezbollah’s allies and opponents, who are not currently united into a single bloc.
Read more:
Hezbollah-backed list loses south Lebanon seat to opposition-candidate, officials say
Lebanon vote brings blow for Hezbollah allies in preliminary results
Lebanon elections: No hope for short-term fix as diaspora looks for a brighter future
-
Hezbollah-backed list loses south Lebanon seat to opposition-candidate, officials sayAn electoral list backed by the Iran-backed Hezbollah lost a seat in its south Lebanon stronghold to a candidate backed by opposition groups in ... Middle East
-
Lebanon vote brings blow for Hezbollah allies in preliminary resultsIran-backed Hezbollah has been dealt a blow in Lebanon’s parliamentary election with preliminary results showing losses for some of its oldest allies ... Middle East
-
Hezbollah weapons at the heart of Lebanon’s parliamentary elections SundayIt was a sea of yellow as thousands of men, women and children waving Hezbollah flags and wearing the group’s trademark yellow caps rallied on a giant ... Features