UN chief issues call for ‘inclusive government’ after Lebanon vote

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Lebanon to form an “inclusive government” to tackle the country's economic crisis, after elections held over the weekend, his office said Monday.

Guterres “looks forward to the swift formation of an inclusive government that can finalize the agreement with the International Monetary Fund and accelerate the implementation of reforms necessary to set Lebanon on the path to recovery,” his office said in a statement.

The UN chief also called on the country's new parliament “to urgently adopt all legislation necessary to stabilize the economy and improve governance.”

He stressed the need for Lebanon’s “political leaders to work jointly with the best interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese people in mind.”

Lebanon's largest parliamentary bloc, led by the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed movement, appeared to have suffered a setback against the opposition and independents, according to partial results released on Monday.

Turnout was particularly low in Sunni-dominated areas mostly inhabited by Sunnis - one of the main communities in the country governed by a political system based on communal power-sharing.

