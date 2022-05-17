Arab League holds memorial for UAE’s late Sheikh Khalifa

The Arab League held a meeting at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States where permanent representatives paid tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The memorial was held in the presence of the UAE Ambassador to Egypt and the UAE Permanent Representative to the Arab League Maryam Khalifa al-Kaabi.

The permanent members observed a moment of silence in memory of the late Sheikh Khalifa who passed away on May 13, at the beginning of the meeting.

“The UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations lost a leader whose life was filled with many bright milestones,” Al-Kaabi said in a speech.

“During his era, the UAE strengthened its position and active role on the regional and international arenas and succeeded in weaving strong relations with the countries of the world on the basis of respect. It has also committed to resolving disputes between countries through dialogue and peaceful means, standing by the issues of truth and justice, and contributing to supporting international stability and peace and promoting human coexistence,” the ambassador added.

She also indicated that under Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE did everything in its power to support Arab nations whenever they needed it.

“Previous years, in which many Arab countries faced challenges, the UAE contributed and provided everything it could politically, economically and militarily in support of Arab causes, in Arab and international forums, and through the diplomatic and humanitarian fields,” Al-Kaabi said.

She continued: “The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was among those who worked with perseverance and sincerity to promote joint Arab action and support Arab causes regionally and internationally. This earned him admiration, appreciation and a great place in everybody’s hearts through his authentic personality and pure spirit, and his keenness to strengthen sincere relations with countries and its peoples. With his wisdom and insight, he contributed to consolidating the bonds of Emirati, Arab and international brotherhood.”

“During the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continued its honorable path in providing foreign aid to various countries around the world with the aim of reducing poverty and helping countries and communities in need, as well as promoting peace, prosperity and stability, and stimulating economic growth in developing countries,” she added, underscoring the late Sheikh’s contributions to international stability and security.

Al-Kaabi also mentioned that since Sheikh Khalifa assumed the presidency in November 2004, “he pursued it with honesty through the wise approach and achievements of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

“He launched the political empowerment program in 2005, with the first elections for the Federal National Council within the empowerment program, which aimed to empower the people of the country and involve them in shaping the future of the UAE.”

She concluded her speech by stating that the UAE will continue on the path of tolerance and great success under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

“His Highness [Sheikh Mohamed] believes in joint Arab action to continue achieving what the predecessors started working on in terms of Arab solidarity and everything that would contribute to the elevation of this nation and the dignity of human being, and in support of Arab relations with brotherly and friendly countries.”

Ambassador Khalil Ibrahim al-Thawadi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of the Arab Affairs and National Security Sector, recalled the achievements of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the national level and the world at large, WAM reported.

“The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan laid the foundations of goodness, generosity and giving and was loyal to his homeland and nation,” said al-Thawadi.

“During the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, many qualitative developmental achievements were made in various fields, and the UAE recorded a strong political, diplomatic and economic presence at all levels,” he added.

