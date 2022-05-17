Lebanon’s Hezbollah, allies lose parliament majority: Results

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its allies lost their parliamentary majority, according to full legislative results announced by the interior ministry on Tuesday.

The group and its political allies had the support of around 70 out of 128 lawmakers in the outgoing assembly but fell short of the 65 needed to retain a majority following Sunday’s polls.

Reformist candidates secured at least 13 seats in Lebanon’s new parliament, making unprecedented gains, according to results announced by the interior ministry Tuesday.

The reformists, who campaigned on the legacy of a 2019 anti-establishment protest movement, could yet obtain the support of several other independent and non-aligned lawmakers in the 128-member assembly.

