UN Human Rights office concerned over pending Swedish-Iranian’s execution

Ahmad Reza Jalali أحمد رضا جلالي
File photo of Ahmad Reza Djalali. (Twitter)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The UN human rights office’s spokesperson on Tuesday urged Iran to halt the imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali and reverse his death sentence.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency has reported that Djalali, sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, would be executed by May 21.

