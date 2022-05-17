UN Human Rights office concerned over pending Swedish-Iranian’s execution
The UN human rights office’s spokesperson on Tuesday urged Iran to halt the imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali and reverse his death sentence.
Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency has reported that Djalali, sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, would be executed by May 21.
