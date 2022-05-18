.
Egypt hands down death sentence for priest’s murder

Christian Copts attend Sunday mass and listen to the priest at the Archangel Michael Church after government instructions on preventing the spread of coronavirus, in Cairo, Egypt March 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Christian Copts attend Sunday mass in Cairo, Egypt on March 15, 2020. (Reuters)

AFP, Cairo

An Egyptian court on Wednesday sentenced to death a man accused of the murder last month of a Coptic priest in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, judicial sources said.

The Alexandria court’s ruling is subject to approval by the mufti of the republic.

The sources said the defendant was found guilty of voluntary homicide after a court-ordered psychological assessment found him “responsible for his actions.”

Father Arsanios Wadid died of his wounds in hospital after being stabbed on April 7 on Alexandria’s seafront promenade as he accompanied a group of young parishioners.

The assailant was grabbed by passersby and handed over to police, who detained him in a psychiatric hospital because of doubts over his mental health.

