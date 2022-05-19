Israel activates missile defenses near Lebanon after misidentification

Israel activated its missile defenses on Thursday after mistakenly identifying a threat near the border with Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

The incident also set off air raid sirens in parts of northern Israel.

“Due to a misidentification, the air defense soldiers launched interceptors and as a result an alert was activated,” the military said.

