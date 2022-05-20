Iran ‘heavily disrupts’ internet access after protest: HRW

Iranian authorities have “heavily disrupted” internet access in multiple provinces, a Human Rights Watch report published on Friday found.

The report also found that Iranian authorities arrested several prominent activists on “baseless accusations” in the midst of labor union strikes and the ongoing protests against rising prices, since May 6, 2022.

Those affected are in a dozen small towns across the country, HRW said in the report. Those arrested include a prominent sociologist and four labor rights defenders, it said.

On Tuesday, Al Arabiya English reported that the demonstrations broke out in Iran’s central province of Isfahan on Tuesday with protestors voicing anger against Iran’s clerical leaders.

Protesters in Isfahan’s city of Golpayegan chanted against Iran’s highest authority, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as President Ebrahim Raisi, videos shared on Twitter showed.

