Iran says IRGC colonel assassinated in Tehran

A member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was assassinated in a gun attack in the capital Tehran on May 22, 2022. (Twitter/AbasAslani)
Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A colonel of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was assassinated in a gun attack in the capital Tehran on Sunday, the IRGC said in a statement carried by state media.

The IRGC statement identified the victim as Colonel Sayad Khodaei and blamed “anti-revolution (groups) and agents of global arrogance” for his killing. Iran uses the term “anti-revolution” to describe anti-regime opposition groups, and “global arrogance” to refer to the US and its allies.

Khodaei was assassinated around 4 p.m. local time by two motorcyclists who fired five bullets at him near his house, the semi-official Fars news agency said.

Iranian state media described Khodaei as a “shrine defender,” a term Tehran uses to refer to fighters it dispatches to Syria to fight alongside forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

