Four dead, 80 trapped as 10-story building collapses in Iran

At least four people died and about 80 were trapped under rubble when an unfinished building collapsed in southwestern Iran, officials said.
“Parts of the 10-story Metropol building, located in Abadan, capital of Khuzestan province, collapsed,” state television said, noting that the premises was still under construction.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
An initial toll confirmed that at least “four people have lost their lives and 21 others have been injured,” Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the national rescue service, was quoted as saying.
At least 80 people were trapped under the rubble and rescue dogs were deployed to help locate them, according to a regional branch of the Red Crescent.
The building is located on Abadan’s busiest street where “commercial, medical and office” buildings predominate, according to state television.
The cause of the collapse was under investigation.
Read more: Second endangered cheetah cub dies in Iran: State media
-
Iran president Raisi visits Oman with multiple trade deals expectedIran’s President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Oman on Monday with trade deals on the agenda and as international talks on Tehran’s nuclear program hang in ... Gulf
-
Oman, Iran sign cooperation deals in oil, gas sectorsOman and Iran have signed eight memorandums of understanding and four cooperation programs in sectors including oil and gas and transportation, Oman’s ... Energy
-
Iran will ‘avenge’ killing of IRGC colonel: PresidentIran will avenge the killing of a Revolutionary Guards colonel who was shot dead in Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Monday.For the latest ... Middle East
-
Iran says IRGC colonel assassinated in TehranA colonel of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was assassinated in a gun attack in the capital Tehran on Sunday, the IRGC said in a ... Middle East
-
Wife of Swedish citizen threatened with Iran execution appeals to EUThe wife of Iranian-Swedish citizen Ahmadreza Djalali accused of espionage and threatened with execution in Iran, on Saturday called on the European ... World News