Somali foreign minister suspended over charcoal export to Oman breaking UN sanctions

A Somalian soldier walks past a consignment of charcoal destined for the export market in Barawe October 12, 2014. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Somalia’s prime minister suspended the foreign minister on Tuesday, citing the authorization of a ship exporting charcoal to Oman in violation of international sanctions.

The UN Security Council banned such shipments a decade ago to cut funding for the extremist group al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda franchise fighting Somalia’s central government.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s office said that as well as suspending Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali, he had ordered an audit and judicial investigation into the ministry’s authorization of the shipment.

Ali could not be reached and foreign ministry spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.

The status of the shipment was unclear.

