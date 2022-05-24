.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iranian jet crashes, two pilots killed: Report

  • Font
An Iranian fighter jet HESA Kowsar, a fourth-generation fighter, is seen during it's first public flight as part of a military parade during a ceremony marking the country's annual army day in Tehran, on April 18, 2019. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani called on Middle East states on April 18 to drive back Zionism, in an Army Day tirade against the Islamic republic's archfoe Israel. Speaking flanked by top general as troops paraded in a show of might, Rouhani also sought to reassure the region that the weaponry on display was for defensive purposes and not a threat. / AFP / stringer
An Iranian fighter jet HESA Kowsar, a fourth-generation fighter, is seen during it's first public flight as part of a military parade during a ceremony marking the country's annual army day in Tehran, on April 18, 2019. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani called on Middle East states on April 18 to drive back Zionism, in an Army Day tirade against the Islamic republic's archfoe Israel. (AFP)

Iranian jet crashes, two pilots killed: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Two Iranian pilots died after their F7 fighter jet crashed on Tuesday near Anarak, 200 km (124 miles) east of the city of Isfahan, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The jet’s mission was to practice shooting but there was an accident at 8:30 a.m.,” an official from Isfahan province told IRNA.

Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and lacking spare parts for maintenance.

In February, an F5 jet used by the Iranian military crashed into the wall of a school in the northwestern city of Tabriz, killing the two pilots and a person on the ground.

Read more:

Explosive-laden drone strikes Baghdad's airport: Report

Iran says IRGC colonel assassinated in Tehran

Five dead, 80 trapped as 10-story building collapses in Iran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More