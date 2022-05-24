US condemns, warns Turkey against plans for military operation in Syria
The State Department on Tuesday criticized Turkey’s plans to conduct a military operation in northern Syria after the Turkish president said he wanted to create a 20-mile “safe zone” along the southern border with Syria.
“We expect Turkey to live up to the October 2019 Joint Statement, including to halt offensive operations in northeast Syria,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said during a briefing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Adding that the US recognized Turkey’s security concerns along its southern border, Price said any new offensive would undermine regional stability and “put at risk US forces in the Coalition’s campaign against ISIS.”
Price said the US condemned any escalation in the area and said all sides needed to respect ceasefire zones.
Turkey has long deemed US-backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria as “terrorists” and said they present a security threat to Ankara.
Read more: US lifts sanctions on foreign investments in northern Syria, not Assad regime
-
Senate confirms Barbara Leaf to lead State Department’s Middle East bureauUS President Joe Biden nominated Leaf, currently the White House Senior Director for Middle East and North Africa Affairs, to be the Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs in April 2021. Middle East
-
Russia: Time to stop aid from Turkey to Syrian rebelsRussia’s deputy UN ambassador says he sees no reason to continue humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria, accusing the ... Middle East
-
Syria lambasts Turkey’s Erdogan plan to return million refugeesSyrian authorities on Friday rejected plans by Turkey to return one million Syrian refugees to a “safe zone” on the border, state media ... Middle East