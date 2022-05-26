Gaza war survivor commemorates family victims of Israeli airstrike in paintings
A Palestinian woman artist who lost 22 of her extended family in an Israeli air strike in last year’s war, has used art to release sorrow and despair at her loss, drawing paintings to commemorate the victims’ first anniversary.
Among those Zainab Al-Qolaq lost when a series of Israeli airstrikes destroyed buildings and roads in Gaza City on May 16,
2021, were her mother and three siblings.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Palestinian health officials said Israeli strikes killed 42 Gaza civilians, including 10 children in Qolaq’s neighborhood
that day.
The Israeli military said the civilian casualties were unintentional. It said its jets attacked a tunnel system used by militants, which collapsed, bringing the homes down. Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, called it “premeditated killing.”
Qolaq drew nine paintings to document moments she recalled from that day. One shows 22 dead people, minors and adults,
wrapped in white cloth, another with several others, some are headless, and a third shows rescue workers at the rubble of her
house.
“Each of those paintings expresses a tragic moment, a certain time I had lived because of the occupier,” she told Reuters at a gallery, named “I am 22 and I lost 22 people,” hosted by the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor in Gaza.
“The language of art spreads faster, it is the language of all people regardless of our languages and nationalities. My
message is that I want the occupier to be punished,” said Qolaq, surrounded by paintings drawn in grey and black colors.
The 2021 conflict subsided after 10 days following a ceasefire brokered by Arab and international mediators, but recent tension in the West Bank and at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem revived concerns of renewed fighting across the border.
Palestinian officials said at least 254 people were killed in Israeli military strikes over those 10 days. Israel said 13 people were killed by Gaza rockets and a guided-missile attack.
Qolaq was pulled out of the rubble of her house, where she was trapped for 12 hours. When she woke up, she said she was too afraid to ask who was left alive.
“They think they may have lifted the rubble off me but they couldn’t remove it from inside me,” she said.
“They may have lifted three flours or more off me but who would be able to take away my memories of the tragedies the
occupations planted inside us?” she asked.
Read more: Gaza to begin rebuilding homes destroyed in May conflict
-
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving sonInside a Gaza hospital, Mohammad al-Hadidi cradled his baby boy Omar -- his only surviving child after Israeli air strikes killed his wife and four ... Features
-
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: MedicsTen members of the same family were killed early Saturday in an Israeli air strike on the western Gaza Strip, medics in the Palestinian enclave ... Middle East
-
Six members of same family killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza; toll rises to 32An Israeli missile strike in the Gaza Strip killed six members of a Palestinian family on Thursday, all of them civilians, medical officials and ... Middle East
-
Five years after losing her family in Gaza, Mona has a mobilePeace seems a distant prospect in Gaza Middle East
-
UK-based man ‘loses 11 family members’ in Gaza shellingA man in the UK reportedly found out through a Facebook message that he has lost 11 members of his family Features
-
Israeli shell kills 18 Gazans of a single familyThe 18 members of the Al-Najar family had been trapped inside their house in Khuzaa village east of Khan Younis Middle East