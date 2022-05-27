Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers in Gulf waters

.
  • Font
An aerial view of Arabian Gulf with city of Abu Dhabi is pictured through the window of an airplane of Etihad Airways, United Arab Emirates December 16, 2017. Picture taken December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An aerial view of Arabian Gulf. (File photo: Reuters)

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English 

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two Greek oil tankers in the Gulf on Friday, the IRGC announced in a statement carried by state media, in an apparent retaliation for the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.

The two Greek oil tankers were seized for committing “violations” in Gulf waters, the semi-official Tasnim news agency cited the IRGC statement as saying.

The two seized oil tankers are named Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon, the semi-official Fars news agency said.

In a statement, the Greek foreign ministry condemned the seizure of the two ships and called for their immediate release. It said the seizure of the two ships was “equivalent to acts of piracy.”

Earlier on Friday, Iran’s semi-official Nour News outlet said Tehran had decided to take “punitive action” against Greece over the US seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.

Also on Friday, Iran summoned the envoy of Switzerland, which represents US interests in Tehran, to protest the US seizure of the Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.

On Wednesday, Iran summoned the charge d’affaires of Greece’s embassy in Tehran over the incident.

