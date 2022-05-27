Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers in Gulf waters

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two Greek oil tankers in the Gulf on Friday, the IRGC announced in a statement carried by state media, in an apparent retaliation for the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.



The two Greek oil tankers were seized for committing “violations” in Gulf waters, the semi-official Tasnim news agency cited the IRGC statement as saying.



The two seized oil tankers are named Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon, the semi-official Fars news agency said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



In a statement, the Greek foreign ministry condemned the seizure of the two ships and called for their immediate release. It said the seizure of the two ships was “equivalent to acts of piracy.”



Earlier on Friday, Iran’s semi-official Nour News outlet said Tehran had decided to take “punitive action” against Greece over the US seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.



Also on Friday, Iran summoned the envoy of Switzerland, which represents US interests in Tehran, to protest the US seizure of the Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.



On Wednesday, Iran summoned the charge d’affaires of Greece’s embassy in Tehran over the incident.



Read more:

Iran protesters seek justice as building collapse toll rises

Advertisement

Yemen’s Houthis release crew of seized Emirati cargo vessel: Spokesman