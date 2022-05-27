Iran summons Swiss envoy over US seizure of Iranian oil: Media

Iran on Friday summoned the envoy of Switzerland, which represents US interests in Tehran, to protest the US seizure of Iranian oil from a Russian-operated ship near Greece, the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by Iranian media.
“The Islamic republic expressed its deep concern over the US government's continued violation of international laws and international maritime conventions,” the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The ministry called for an immediate release of the ship and its cargo.
The Iranian-flagged ship, the Pegas, was among five vessels designated by Washington on Feb. 22 - two days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine - for sanctions against Promsvyazbank, a bank viewed as critical to Russia's defense sector.
Read more:
US seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island: Sources
Iran summons Greek diplomat over seizing of ship’s cargo
Ship carrying smuggled fuel seized in Iran, crew detained: Iranian media
-
US seized Iran oil cargo as Biden considers easing sanctions“This seizure serves as a perfect example of why the US should not lift sanctions,” said Claire Jungman, the chief of staff at the New York-based group United Against Nuclear Iran, which closely tracks Iran’s crude shipments. Middle East
-
Iran summons Greek diplomat over seizing of ship’s cargoIran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the chief of Greece’s diplomatic mission for allegedly seizing cargo from a vessel flying the Iranian flag in Greek ... World News
-
US seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island: SourcesThe United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held onboard a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States ... Middle East