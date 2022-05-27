Palestinian teen killed by Israel forces in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian teenager was shot by Israeli troops Friday near the town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Zayd Mohammed Ghouneim was shot in the back and neck and died in hospital of his wounds, a ministry statement said.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said it was not immediately in a position to comment on the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces injured almost 90 people in protests in the occupied West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning Israel’s “repression,” saying locals were protesting against expanding Jewish settlements and the confiscation of Palestinian land.

