Palestinian teen killed by Israel forces in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces stand guard at a protest, following the funeral of Palestinian Mohammed Ghoneim, who medics say was killed by Israeli forces, near Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 11, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
A file photo shows Israeli forces stand guard at a protest, following the funeral of Palestinian Mohammed Ghoneim, who medics say was killed by Israeli forces, near Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 11, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian teen killed by Israel forces in occupied West Bank

AFP

Published: Updated:

A Palestinian teenager was shot by Israeli troops Friday near the town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Zayd Mohammed Ghouneim was shot in the back and neck and died in hospital of his wounds, a ministry statement said.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said it was not immediately in a position to comment on the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces injured almost 90 people in protests in the occupied West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning Israel’s “repression,” saying locals were protesting against expanding Jewish settlements and the confiscation of Palestinian land.

