Sudan lifts state of emergency imposed since coup: Sovereign council

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan lifted Sunday a state of emergency imposed since last year's military coup, the ruling sovereign council said.
Burhan “issued a decree lifting the state of emergency nationwide,” the council said in a statement. The order was made “to prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period,” it added.
