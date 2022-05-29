.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan lifts state of emergency imposed since coup: Sovereign council

  • Font
Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks following a deal-signing ceremony with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (unseen) to restore the transition to civilian rule in the country in the capital Khartoum, on November 21, 2021. Nearly a month after Sudan's top general ousted the prime minister, they signed a breakthrough deal to reverse the military takeover that had sparked international condemnation and mass protests. (Photo by AFP)
Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks following a deal-signing ceremony with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (unseen) to restore the transition to civilian rule in the country in the capital Khartoum, on November 21, 2021. (AFP)

Sudan lifts state of emergency imposed since coup: Sovereign council

AFP

Published: Updated:

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan lifted Sunday a state of emergency imposed since last year's military coup, the ruling sovereign council said.

Burhan “issued a decree lifting the state of emergency nationwide,” the council said in a statement. The order was made “to prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period,” it added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: Medics

UN envoy decries Sudan violence after 2 killed in protests

Trial begins for Sudanese protesters accused of killing police officer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More