Iran guards accuse ‘Zionists’ of assassinating colonel

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Monday accused “Zionists” of assassinating a colonel in Tehran earlier this month, the Guards’ official website reported.

Guards Colonel Sayyad Khodai “was martyred by the most vicious people, the Zionists, and God willing, we will avenge his death,” Major General Hossein Salami said.

However, he did not use the term “Zionist regime,” routinely used by the Islamic republic as a direct reference to Israel.

