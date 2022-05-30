.
Iran guards accuse ‘Zionists’ of assassinating colonel

  • Font
Mourners gather around the coffin of Iran's Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai during a funeral procession at Imam Hussein square in the capital Tehran, on May 24, 2022. Assailants on motorcycles on May 22, hit Colonel Sayyad Khodai with five bullets as he sat in his car outside his home. Iran blamed elements linked to the global arrogance -- the Islamic republic's term for its arch enemy the United States and US allies including Israel.
Mourners gather around the coffin of Iran's Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai during a funeral procession at Imam Hussein square in the capital Tehran, on May 24, 2022. (AFP)

AFP

Published: Updated:

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Monday accused “Zionists” of assassinating a colonel in Tehran earlier this month, the Guards’ official website reported.

Guards Colonel Sayyad Khodai “was martyred by the most vicious people, the Zionists, and God willing, we will avenge his death,” Major General Hossein Salami said.

However, he did not use the term “Zionist regime,” routinely used by the Islamic republic as a direct reference to Israel.

