Iran seizes vessel carrying 106,500 liters of fuel: Report

Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel and arrested nine crew members, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“On the orders of the Qeshm Prosecutor, the officers of the marine base, while identifying a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel, started the process of seizing it,” said the chief justice of Hormozgan province.

Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighboring states and by sea to Gulf Arab countries.

It has frequently seized boats it says are being used for smuggling oil in the Gulf.

Read more:

Israeli PM Bennett says Iranian ‘immunity’ is over

Mysterious ‘incident’ in Iran was attack on drone development center: Report

Iran shows off underground drone base, but not its location: State media