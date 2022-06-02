.
Militant attack on bus kills three, wounds 21 in eastern Syria

ISIS fire during a a battle against the Syrian government forces, at al-Sinaa neighborhood, in Deir el-Zour, east of Syria. (File photo: AP)
ISIS fire during a a battle against the Syrian government forces, at al-Sinaa neighborhood, in Deir el-Zour, east of Syria. (File photo: AP)

Militant attack on bus kills three, wounds 21 in eastern Syria

The Associated Press, Damascus

Published: Updated:

Militants attacked a civilian bus in eastern Syria on Thursday, killing three people and wounding 21, Syrian state TV reported.

The TV said the bus was attacked near a village in a desert area of the province of Deir el-Zour, which borders Iraq. It did not say whether the bus was attacked with machinegun fire, a missile or a roadside bomb.

The report gave no further details and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Large parts of Deir el-Zour were once controlled by the extremist ISIS.

In the past, Syrian authorities have blamed such attacks on ISIS and its sleeper cells, which have been active in eastern and central Syria, despite ISIS militants losing areas they once controlled in 2019.

