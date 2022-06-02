.
SDF commander raises concern over new Turkish threat in Syria

Mazloum Abdi (Kobani), commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), speaks with AFP during an interview in the countryside outside the northwestern Syrian city of Hasakah, in the province of the same name, on January 24, 2019. (AFP)
Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), speaks with AFP during an interview in the countryside outside the northwestern Syrian city of Hasakah, in the province of the same name, on January 24, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

SDF commander raises concern over new Turkish threat in Syria

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Syrian Democratic Forces commander-in-chief Mazloum Abdi raised concern over the new Turkish threats that “pose high risk on northern Syria,” in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

“Any offensive will divide Syrians, create a new humanitarian crisis, and displace original inhabitants and IDPs,” he said.

The SDF commander also said that a Turkish offensive in northern Syria would negatively affect a campaign against ISIS.

Abdi’s comment, posted on Twitter, came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara planned to rid northern Syria’s Tal Rifaat and Manbij areas of “terrorists,” Reuters reported.

Turkey has pledged to launch a new military incursion against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, the spearhead of the SDF, which controls swathes of the north at the Turkish border, according to Reuters.

With Reuters

