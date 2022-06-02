SDF commander raises concern over new Turkish threat in Syria

Syrian Democratic Forces commander-in-chief Mazloum Abdi raised concern over the new Turkish threats that “pose high risk on northern Syria,” in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

“Any offensive will divide Syrians, create a new humanitarian crisis, and displace original inhabitants and IDPs,” he said.

The SDF commander also said that a Turkish offensive in northern Syria would negatively affect a campaign against ISIS.

Abdi’s comment, posted on Twitter, came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara planned to rid northern Syria’s Tal Rifaat and Manbij areas of “terrorists,” Reuters reported.

Turkey has pledged to launch a new military incursion against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, the spearhead of the SDF, which controls swathes of the north at the Turkish border, according to Reuters.

With Reuters

