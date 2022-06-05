.
Two Jordanian pilots killed in plane crash, army says citing technical error

File photo of Jordanian army conducting drills. (Twitter)
Reuters, Amman

Two Jordanian pilots were killed on Sunday in a plane crash in northern Jordan during training exercises, the Jordanian army said, citing a technical error.

The training plane crashed in empty land in the Ramtha area near the border with Syria, the army added in a statement.

