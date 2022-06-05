Two Jordanian pilots killed in plane crash, army says citing technical error
Two Jordanian pilots were killed on Sunday in a plane crash in northern Jordan during training exercises, the Jordanian army said, citing a technical error.
The training plane crashed in empty land in the Ramtha area near the border with Syria, the army added in a statement.
Developing
Advertisement
Also Read
-
Jordan signs MoU with Turkey’s Solvest to explore gold: MinistryJordan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkey’s Solvest to explore gold in the Kingdom, according to the energy ministry.Read more ... Business
-
‘Terrorist attack’ on UN convoy in Mali kills Jordan peacekeeper, injures threeA UN peacekeeper was killed and three others wounded Wednesday in a "terrorist attack" on their convoy in Kidal, northern Mali, the MINUSMA mission ... World News
-
UAE, Egypt, Jordan sign Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic GrowthThe United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan officially signed the ‘Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth’ in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, ... Middle East
Advertisement