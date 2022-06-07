Iran sentences man to death over deadly Shia shrine attack

An Iranian court sentenced a man to death over an April shrine attack in the Shia holy city of Mashhad that killed two clerics, the judiciary said on Tuesday.
The April 5 attack on the Imam Reza shrine, where pilgrims had gathered to worship during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, killed two clerics and injured a third.
Local media at the time identified the assailant as Abdolatif Moradi, a 21-year-old Sunni extremist and ethnic Uzbek who had entered Iran illegally via the Pakistani border a year earlier.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The person who stabbed two clerics in the Imam Reza shrine at Mashhad was sentenced to death,” judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told a news conference in the capital Tehran.
The defense has appealed the verdict at the Supreme Court, which will review the case, the spokesman added.
One of the clerics, Mohammad Aslani, died immediately while the death of the second, Sadegh Darai, was announced two days later.
The attack came days after two Sunni clerics were shot dead outside a seminary in the northern town of Gonbad-e Kavus.
The three suspects, also Sunnis, were arrested in late April, but were said to have “no connection with terrorist groups,” state media reported at the time.
Sunnis make up between five and 10 percent of Shia-majority Iran’s population of 83 million people.
Read more:
Blasts in Kabul mosque, north Afghanistan, kill at least 14
Iran buries slain Revolutionary Guards colonel, vows revenge
Dutch police arrest suspected Syrian pro-government militia member
-
Algerian police say two dead bodies found in hold of Air Algerie planeThe bodies of two men were found in the hold of an Air Algerie plane at Algiers International Airport on Saturday, Algerian police said.“Two lifeless ... North Africa
-
Member of Iran’s IRGC died in ‘accident’ at his home in recent days: IRNAA member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) died in an “accident” at his home in recent days, Iran’s official IRNA agency reported on ... Middle East
-
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinians in West Bank, Palestinian health ministry saysIsraeli soldiers shot dead two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.In an early morning arrest ... Middle East