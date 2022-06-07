.
Iranian army commander threatens Israeli cities if enemy makes ‘any mistake’

Pedestrians cross a street as Israel rescinds the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors in the latest return to relative normality, boosted by a mass-vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tel Aviv, Israel April 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Pedestrians cross a street in Tel Aviv, Israel on April 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Iran will raze the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa should its enemy Israel make any mistake, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Iran’s regular army ground forces’ commander Kiumars Heydari as saying on Tuesday.

“For any mistake made by the enemy, we will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground by the order of the Supreme Leader,” Heydari said.

Developing

