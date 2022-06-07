.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US mediator to visit Beirut to discuss maritime border demarcation: Report

  • Font
A Lebanese Navy vessel patrols in the Mediterranean Sea, as seen from the Rosh Hanikra border crossing between Israel and Lebanon. (File photo: AP)
A Lebanese Navy vessel patrols in the Mediterranean Sea, as seen from the Rosh Hanikra border crossing between Israel and Lebanon. (File photo: AP)

US mediator to visit Beirut to discuss maritime border demarcation: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US mediator Amos Hochstein will visit Beirut on Sunday or Monday to discuss the issue of its maritime border dispute with Israel, a parliament source and local media said.

Lebanon’s speaker Nabih Berri announced the visit during a parliament session on Tuesday.

A US embassy official could not immediately be reached for comment.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Syria intercepts Israeli missiles: Report

Israel’s government loses key settler vote in setback for coalition

Hezbollah says ‘ready’ to act if Lebanon says Israel violating water rights

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More