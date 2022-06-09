IAEA report confirms removal of cameras in Iran has started

International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors on Thursday started the process of removing cameras and other IAEA monitoring equipment as previously decided by Iran, the IAEA said in a confidential report to member states seen by Reuters.

“On 9 June 2022, Agency inspectors removed the Agency’s surveillance cameras from the Tehran Research Centre and from the two centrifuge component workshops at Esfahan,” the report said, adding the cameras and data collected from them had been placed in storage under IAEA seal at those locations.

Iran is removing 27 surveillance cameras at nuclear facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi said Thursday, calling it a “serious challenge” to the UN watchdog’s work in the country.

“What we have been informed is that 27 cameras... are being removed in Iran,” he told reporters.

“So this of course poses a serious challenge to our ability to continue working there.”

Grossi said if a solution was not found within three to four weeks to this issue, this would be “a fatal blow”.

Iran announced this week it was disconnecting some IAEA cameras monitoring its nuclear sites in anticipation of the watchdog’s adoption of the Western-drafted censure motion on Wednesday.

