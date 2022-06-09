.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran's Raisi says 'will not back off' from positions amid IAEA resolution

  • Font
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan September 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran's Raisi says 'will not back off' from positions amid IAEA resolution

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday Iran “will not back off a single step” from its positions after the UN nuclear watchdog passed a resolution critical of Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

“In the name of God and the great nation of Iran, we will not back off a single step from our positions,” Raisi said in a speech in southwestern Iran, referring to a resolution passed against Tehran at the International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday.

A video of the speech was carried by state media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The IAEA’s resolution is the first to criticize Iran since June 2020. It was approved by 30 members of the IAEA board of governors, with only Russia and China voting against it.

The resolution came after the Vienna-based IAEA raised concerns about traces of enriched uranium previously found at three sites Tehran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.

Read more:

Iran plans to disconnect 27 cameras in ‘fatal blow’ to nuclear deal: Grossi

Iran expects confiscated oil cargo to be returned in full: Envoy

Two killed, four injured in latest Iran building collapse: Media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More