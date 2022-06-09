Iran's Raisi says 'will not back off' from positions amid IAEA resolution

President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday Iran “will not back off a single step” from its positions after the UN nuclear watchdog passed a resolution critical of Tehran, Iranian state media reported.



“In the name of God and the great nation of Iran, we will not back off a single step from our positions,” Raisi said in a speech in southwestern Iran, referring to a resolution passed against Tehran at the International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday.



A video of the speech was carried by state media.



The IAEA’s resolution is the first to criticize Iran since June 2020. It was approved by 30 members of the IAEA board of governors, with only Russia and China voting against it.



The resolution came after the Vienna-based IAEA raised concerns about traces of enriched uranium previously found at three sites Tehran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.



