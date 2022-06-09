Iran's Raisi says 'will not back off' from positions amid IAEA resolution
President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday Iran “will not back off a single step” from its positions after the UN nuclear watchdog passed a resolution critical of Tehran, Iranian state media reported.
“In the name of God and the great nation of Iran, we will not back off a single step from our positions,” Raisi said in a speech in southwestern Iran, referring to a resolution passed against Tehran at the International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday.
A video of the speech was carried by state media.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The IAEA’s resolution is the first to criticize Iran since June 2020. It was approved by 30 members of the IAEA board of governors, with only Russia and China voting against it.
The resolution came after the Vienna-based IAEA raised concerns about traces of enriched uranium previously found at three sites Tehran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.
Read more:
Iran plans to disconnect 27 cameras in ‘fatal blow’ to nuclear deal: Grossi
Iran expects confiscated oil cargo to be returned in full: Envoy
Two killed, four injured in latest Iran building collapse: Media
-
US warns Tehran against turning off IAEA cameras as resolution to censure Iran passesChina and Russia were the only countries to vote against the move, which calls for Tehran to answer questions about traces of nuclear material found at three different sites across the country. Middle East
-
Iran suspected of ramping up nuclear weapon efforts: German intelligenceIran is suspected of ramping up efforts to develop its nuclear weapon capabilities, according to a German intelligence report released on Tuesday.For ... Middle East
-
Iran turns off two of UN nuclear watchdog’s surveillance cameras: ReportIran removed two surveillance cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency from one of its nuclear facilities on Wednesday, state television ... Middle East