Sudan’s main civilian opposition coalition to meet with ruling junta: Party leader
Sudan’s main civilian opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) will hold an “unofficial” meeting with the military mediated by the United States, Sudan’s Umma party leader told Reuters on Thursday.
United Nations and African Union-sponsored talks aiming to restore political order in post-coup Sudan began on Wednesday with military leaders at the table and the main civilian groups boycotting.
On Wednesday, Sudan began the UN-facilitated direct talks without the participation of a critical civilian bloc.
“It is important to not let this moment slip,” United Nations special representative Volker Perthes told reporters in Khartoum. “We are asking everybody to work with one another in good faith.”
