Two killed, four injured in latest Iran building collapse: Media

Two people died and four were injured when a building collapsed in Iran, state media reported Thursday, two weeks after a tower block collapse claimed 43 lives and sparked angry protests.

In the latest accident, blamed on a gas explosion, a three-storey building was destroyed in the town of Nowsud, Paveh County, in the western province of Kermanshah, said state news agency IRNA, quoting Paveh governor Ardeshir Rostami.

“So far, two people have lost their lives, four are injured and at least one is missing,” national emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told state television.

On May 23, a 10-storey building that was under construction in the city of Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan province collapsed, killing 43 people.

It was one of Iran’s deadliest disasters in years, sparked demonstrations against authorities accused of corruption and incompetence, and led to the arrests of 13 people, including current and former city mayors.

The latest building collapse followed a train derailment Wednesday near the central city of Tabas that killed 21 people and injured dozens more.

