Senior US diplomat heading to West Bank, Israel this weekend: State Department

The newly confirmed top US diplomat for the Middle East will head to Palestine and Israel this weekend, the State Department announced on Friday.

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf will travel to Israel and the West Bank June 11-14 to consult with Israeli and Palestinian partners on a range of priorities, according to a statement.

Leaf will voice US support for a two-state solution and deepening bilateral US cooperation with Palestine and Israel.

She will also discuss “deterring Iran’s aggressive regional activities, and support for Israel’s integration into the broader Middle East region,” the State Department said. While on her visit, Leaf will meet with officials as well as members of Palestinian and Israeli civil society.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr and White House Director for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Cynthia Cook will accompany Leaf.

