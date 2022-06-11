At least one killed in Turkey’s flood

Heavy rainfall in Turkey’s capital on Saturday led to flooding that killed one person, authorities said.
Search and rescue teams located the body of the 27-year-old man, who worked as a bus driver, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Turkey’s interior ministry spokesman said earlier that authorities received a tip that one person was missing in the storm. Forty-four search and rescue personnel along with Ankara’s fire department were dispatched to the area.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The man’s body was found near a riverbed among tree branches.
Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas tweeted that 35 people had been rescued. He reported flooding in 300 locations, 35 fallen trees and the collapse of 23 roofs and three utility poles. More than 3,000 staff were continuing work in the affected areas.
Read more:
Turkey to impose residence quotas on foreigners from July
Eight killed in Turkey bus crash carrying wedding guests
Four Turks, two Lebanese killed in helicopter crash near Italy’s Tuscany
-
Eight killed in Turkey bus crash carrying wedding guestsA tanker truck and a minibus carrying wedding guests collided Saturday in western Turkey, killing eight people and injuring 10 others, local media ... Middle East
-
Turkey to impose residence quotas on foreigners from JulyTurkey, host of world’s largest refugee population, will begin imposing quotas on the number of residence permits for foreigners next month as ... Middle East
-
Turkey’s Erdogan says will run in 2023 presidential electionTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said he would run in next year’s presidential vote and brushed aside rumors of a snap poll in the ... Middle East
-
Turkey hopes allies ‘respect’ planned Syria offensiveTurkey’s president said Thursday he hoped Ankara’s allies would “understand and respect” its announced operation against Kurdish militants in northern ... Middle East