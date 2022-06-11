Eight killed in Turkey bus crash carrying wedding guests

A tanker truck and a minibus carrying wedding guests collided Saturday in western Turkey, killing eight people and injuring 10 others, local media reported.

The wedding guests were travelling from Dursunbey to Balikesir, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) away.

The two vehicles collided in full force, the DHA news agency said.

