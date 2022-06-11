Iraqi protesters block Basra-Baghdad highway over job concerns
Hundreds of protesters cut off the Basra-Baghdad highway on Saturday in an attempt to pressure the Iraqi government to give them full job opportunities in oil companies.
Most of the protesters used to be daily-wage workers who were promised full time jobs by the government.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
However, they claim their services were ended suddenly and the promises of full time employment didn’t materialize.
The protest started at the al-Sidra checkpoint outside Basra, preventing trucks, officials, and oil companies’ employees from entering the city.
They blockaded the highway with burning tires and anti-riot police were deployed to the area.
Basra is Iraq’s second-largest province and home to about 70 percent of the OPEC member’s vast oil reserves.
Read more:
Iraq’s Sadr warns MPs could ‘resign’ to break political deadlock
Explosive drone detonates in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil
‘Terrorists’ have dragged Iraq into regional war by targeting Gulf state: Iraq’s Sadr
-
Iraq’s SOMO fails to award 2 mln bbl Basra Medium crude tender: SourcesIraq’s Oil Marketing Company has failed to sell 2 million barrels of Basra Medium crude for May 25-27 loading as bids were too low, traders said on ... Energy
-
Nearly $700 million stolen from Iraq state banks: Anti-corruption commissionNearly $700 million in public funds has been misappropriated from state-run banks in Iraq in a scandal implicating more than 40 people, an ... Middle East
-
Iraq’s parliament passes emergency food billIraqi lawmakers on Wednesday passed an emergency bill that will allow the government to transfer public funds to meet urgent needs for food security ... Middle East
-
Iraq’s Kurdistan judicial council defies supreme court over oil lawThe judicial council of Iraq’s Kurdistan said the region’s oil law remained in force, rejected a ruling from the federal supreme court that Kurdish ... Middle East