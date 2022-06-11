Iraqi protesters block Basra-Baghdad highway over job concerns

Hundreds of protesters cut off the Basra-Baghdad highway on Saturday in an attempt to pressure the Iraqi government to give them full job opportunities in oil companies.

Most of the protesters used to be daily-wage workers who were promised full time jobs by the government.

However, they claim their services were ended suddenly and the promises of full time employment didn’t materialize.

The protest started at the al-Sidra checkpoint outside Basra, preventing trucks, officials, and oil companies’ employees from entering the city.

They blockaded the highway with burning tires and anti-riot police were deployed to the area.

Basra is Iraq’s second-largest province and home to about 70 percent of the OPEC member’s vast oil reserves.

