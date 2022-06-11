.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraqi protesters block Basra-Baghdad highway over job concerns

  • Font
Riot police try to prevent protesters from storming the Iraqi Parliament Building during protests in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Demonstrators burned the outer gate of the entrance to the parliament building in Basra province, the area that produces the lion's share of the crude exporting country's oil. The country's main parliament building is in the capital Baghdad. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani)
A file photo shows riot police try to prevent protesters from storming the Iraqi Parliament Building during protests in Basra, Iraq, Aug. 21, 2020. (AP)
Protests

Iraqi protesters block Basra-Baghdad highway over job concerns

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Hundreds of protesters cut off the Basra-Baghdad highway on Saturday in an attempt to pressure the Iraqi government to give them full job opportunities in oil companies.

Most of the protesters used to be daily-wage workers who were promised full time jobs by the government.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

However, they claim their services were ended suddenly and the promises of full time employment didn’t materialize.

The protest started at the al-Sidra checkpoint outside Basra, preventing trucks, officials, and oil companies’ employees from entering the city.

They blockaded the highway with burning tires and anti-riot police were deployed to the area.

Basra is Iraq’s second-largest province and home to about 70 percent of the OPEC member’s vast oil reserves.

Read more:

Iraq’s Sadr warns MPs could ‘resign’ to break political deadlock

Explosive drone detonates in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil

‘Terrorists’ have dragged Iraq into regional war by targeting Gulf state: Iraq’s Sadr

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More