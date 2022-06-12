Iran’s IRGC says airspace fighter died in ‘car accident’ while on mission

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said an airspace fighter died in a “car accident” while he was on a “mission” in the city of Khomein, semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday.

The report said Ali Kamani, identified as a fighter of the aerospace unit, died in a car accident in the town of Khomein, southwest of the capital Tehran. The report described him as a “martyr” who died “defending the homeland during the mission.”

The report did not provide further details as to the nature of the “mission” or what led to the “car accident.”

Kamani’s death comes three weeks after the assassination of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Colonel Sayad Khodai.

Khodai was shot dead in his car by two assailants on a motorcycle in Tehran on May 22.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to avenge Khodai’s death and Iranian officials pointed to Israel being the culprit for the attack.

Iranian media reported at the time that members of an Israeli intelligence service network had been discovered and arrested by the IRGC.

