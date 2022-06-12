Israel says foiled Iran’s attack against Israelis in Turkey as Tehran seeks ‘revenge’

Israeli security officials foiled an Iranian attack targeting Israelis in Turkey last month, Israeli public broadcaster Kan radio reported on Sunday.

The Israeli officials coordinated with their Turkish counterparts to thwart the attack planned by an “Iranian network” in Turkey.

Israel had issued last month a warning to its citizens against travel to Turkey amid fears that Israelis would be targeted in a “revenge attack” for the assassination of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Colonel Sayad Khodai.

Khodai was shot dead in his car by two assailants on a motorcycle in Tehran on May 22.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to avenge Khodai’s death and Iranian officials pointed to Israel being the culprit for the attack.

Iranian media reported at the time that members of an Israeli intelligence service network had been discovered and arrested by the IRGC.

The New York Times cited an Israeli intelligence official briefed on the communications as saying that Israel has informed US officials that it was behind the killing.

