Israel urges its citizens in Istanbul to leave, heightening travel warning

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday urged citizens in Turkey to leave “as soon as possible” over threats that Iranian operatives are actively planning attacks on Israelis in Istanbul.

“There is a real and immediate danger,” Lapid said.

Advertisement

“If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible... If you have planned a flight to Istanbul -- cancel. No vacation is worth your life,” he added, citing “several Iranian attempts at carrying out terror attacks against Israelis on holiday.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Developing

Read more:

Israel says foiled Iran’s attack against Israelis in Turkey as Tehran seeks ‘revenge’

Israel warns against travel to Turkey citing assassination of Iranian colonel

Israel and Turkey opening new chapter in relations: Israel FM