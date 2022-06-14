Lebanon makes new maritime border offer to US mediator: Official

Lebanon Tuesday made a new offer to a visiting US mediator over a maritime border deal with Israel, holding back on demands for territory where Israel plans to imminently extract gas, an official said.

Beirut’s proposal however included a claim for all of a separate field that it had initially only sought part of, the official close to the negotiations said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new offer was made during meetings between Lebanon’s top leaders and US envoy Amos Hochstein, who landed in Beirut on Monday to relaunch indirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel after a year-long pause.

Lebanese authorities last week had requested Hochstein visit after a gas production vessel arrived in Israel to launch extraction operations in the Karish offshore field, drawing condemnation from Lebanon, which had laid claim to parts of it.

But in meetings Tuesday with Hochstein, Lebanon’s top leaders pushed for the country’s maritime border to exclude Karish and include the whole of the nearby Qana field instead, the official close to the negotiations told AFP.

“We want the entire Qana field,” the official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the issue.

Lebanon had initially demanded 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of territory in the disputed maritime area, including part of Qana.

It then asked for an additional 1,430 square kilometers, also taking in part of Karish.

In Tuesday’s offer, Lebanon “proposed increasing its initial demand for 860 square kilometers... to about 1,200 square kilometers,” the official said, taking in all of Qana but none of Karish.

Hochstein will submit the new offer to Israel then relay its response to Lebanon.

President Michel Aoun urged the US envoy to proceed swiftly following Tuesday’s meeting.

Lebanon and Israel last fought a war in 2006, have no diplomatic relations and are separated by a UN-patrolled border.

They had resumed negotiations over their maritime frontier in 2020 but the process was stalled by Beirut’s claim that the map used by the United Nations in the talks needed modifying.

Read more: Lebanon, Israel ‘narrowing gaps’ towards deal on maritime border: US diplomat