Eight dead in Iran birthday party fire: State media

Four children were among eight people who died of smoke inhalation after fire tore through an underground restaurant hosting a birthday party outside Tehran, state media reported Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The blaze broke out on Tuesday evening in the town of Andisheh west of the capital, the official IRNA news agency reported.

“Seven people died at the scene and a three-year-old child died in hospital,” Tehran province Red Crescent official Shahin Fathi told the news agency.

County prosecutor Hamid Asgari said the blaze quickly spread throughout the restaurant.

“All the fixtures and fittings... were flammable,” Asgari told IRNA.

Read more:

Satellite images suggest Iran preparing for rocket launch

Israelis in Turkey were saved before ‘Iran’s assassins’ could attack at hotel: Report

Israel says foiled Iran’s attack against Israelis in Turkey as Tehran seeks ‘revenge’