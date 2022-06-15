.
Iraq to begin setting up electricity links with Saudi Arabia: Report

An Iraqi man connects overhead cables providing generator electricity to homes and businesses who can afford it in Sadr City, east of the capital Baghdad, on July 2, 2021, amid power outages and soaring temperatures. Anger has mounted among Iraq's 40-million population, with corrupt politicians at the centre of a blame game for its poor services and dilapidated infrastructure. Four southern provinces have been without electricity since June 29, including Basra -- home to Iraq's main port -- and sizzling temperatures have been compounded by high levels of humidity.
An Iraqi man connects overhead cables providing generator electricity to homes and businesses who can afford it in Sadr City, east of the capital Baghdad. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s electricity ministry has begun establishing interconnection stations with Saudi Arabia and determining transmission paths, state news agency INA said on Wednesday.

Iraq suffers from an electricity shortage that worsens during the hot summer months.

The country also has electricity supply agreements with Turkey, Jordan and the Gulf states.

