Iraq to begin setting up electricity links with Saudi Arabia: Report

Iraq’s electricity ministry has begun establishing interconnection stations with Saudi Arabia and determining transmission paths, state news agency INA said on Wednesday.

Iraq suffers from an electricity shortage that worsens during the hot summer months.

The country also has electricity supply agreements with Turkey, Jordan and the Gulf states.

