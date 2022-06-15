.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kremlin says Turkish operation in Syria won’t facilitate stability

  • Font
Turkish and American soldiers stand near a former YPG military point during a joint U.S.-Turkey patrol, near Tel Abyad, Syria September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Turkish and American soldiers stand near a former YPG military point during a joint US-Turkey patrol, near Tel Abyad, Syria, on September 8, 2019. (Reuters)

Kremlin says Turkish operation in Syria won’t facilitate stability

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said on Wednesday a possible Turkish military operation in Syria would not bring stability.

“We do not believe that this special operation will contribute to the stability and security of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Ankara says it must act in Syria because Washington and Moscow broke promises to push the predominantly Kurdish YPG militia 30 kilometers (18 miles) back the Turkish border after a 2019 Turkish offensive. It says attacks from YPG-controlled areas in Syria have increased.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Wednesday, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentyev as saying Turkey’s operation could escalate and destabilize the situation.

Read more:

Israel strike crippling Syria’s main airport, tensions rise

Germany, Switzerland arrest suspected ISIS sympathizers

Syria landmine explosion kills 11, including five children: Monitor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More