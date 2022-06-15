Kremlin says Turkish operation in Syria won’t facilitate stability
The Kremlin said on Wednesday a possible Turkish military operation in Syria would not bring stability.
“We do not believe that this special operation will contribute to the stability and security of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Ankara says it must act in Syria because Washington and Moscow broke promises to push the predominantly Kurdish YPG militia 30 kilometers (18 miles) back the Turkish border after a 2019 Turkish offensive. It says attacks from YPG-controlled areas in Syria have increased.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Earlier on Wednesday, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentyev as saying Turkey’s operation could escalate and destabilize the situation.
Read more:
Israel strike crippling Syria’s main airport, tensions rise
Germany, Switzerland arrest suspected ISIS sympathizers
Syria landmine explosion kills 11, including five children: Monitor
-
Kurdish tensions stymie Iraqi region’s gas export ambitionsThe prime minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, has been touting the autonomous region’s gas export capabilities as an alternative to Russian ... Energy
-
Iraq’s Kurdistan judicial council defies supreme court over oil lawThe judicial council of Iraq’s Kurdistan said the region’s oil law remained in force, rejected a ruling from the federal supreme court that Kurdish ... Middle East
-
US-backed Syrian Kurds to turn to Damascus if Turkey attacksThe US-backed and Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria said Tuesday that they will turn to the government in Damascus for support should Turkey go ... Middle East