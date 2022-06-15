.
Lebanon president to hold consultations on naming new PM Thursday

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun sits inside the presidential palace on the eve of the first anniversary of Beirut port explosion, in Baabda, Lebanon August 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Lebanese President Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of the recently-elected parliament to name a new prime minister on Thursday June 23, an official source told Reuters.

Once named, the new prime minister must form a government, a process that often takes many months. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is widely seen as a frontrunner.

