Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel: Local media

Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 90,000 litres of smuggled fuel in the waters around Kish Island in the Gulf, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

The captain and five other crew members were issued with criminal warrants and have been detained, IRNA added.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighboring states and by sea to Gulf Arab countries.

Read more:

Iran seizes vessel carrying 106,500 liters of fuel: Report