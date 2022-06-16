.
Russia, Turkey, Iran call for calm in Syria’s Idlib

A vehicle drives past a road sign that reads Welcome to Bab al-Hawa crossing, at Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria June 10, 2021. Picture taken June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A vehicle drives past a road sign that reads Welcome to Bab al-Hawa crossing, at Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Syria’s Idlib governorate on June 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia, Turkey, and Iran have agreed to make further efforts to ensure calm in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation area, the three countries said in a joint statement after talks in Kazakhstan.

They “highlighted the necessity to maintain calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib” without specifying what that meant for Turkey’s plans to conduct a military operation against the Kurdish-led YPG group there.

